DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks earned a 129-114 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Dallas improved to 4-1 in games where Luka Doncic has not played this year, as Doncic missed the contest due to a right wrist sprain. The Mavs' success despite Doncic's absence has been important, and after the game Kidd explained how Dallas is finding ways to win.

“Ball movement, when you look at just the pace we are playing with… We're actually making some shots,” Kidd said. “We're gonna need Luka here, hopefully he's back here shortly. But it just shows the depth of the team… It's just the character of our team. We've lost some close games early in the season, but we all understand that we're learning each other and we're getting better each time we take the floor.

“Even if we do lose, there's no panic. It's just, what can we learn… Without Luka right now we're finding ways to win and with Luka we will find ways to win.”

Naji Marshall led Dallas with 24 points. Kyrie Irving added 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes both scored 21 points. PJ Washington, meanwhile, turned in a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with seven assists and a steal.

Kidd referred to Washington's recent play as “great”, but the Mavs head coach also challenged Washington.

“We gotta find a way to have PJ play like this with Luka and Kai and Klay, that's the goal,” Kidd said. “He can't take a step back. We gotta continue to keep pushing him and I think he's up for that challenge.”

If Washington can maintain his consistency once Doncic and Klay Thompson return, Dallas will be in a great position.

Mavericks react to success despite Luka Doncic's absence

So what did the Mavericks players have to say about Dallas' success without Doncic? After all, they are the ones getting the job done without the Mavs' best player.

“Just next man up mentality… Everybody is out there playing hard, playing together,” PJ Washington said. “Just trying to stick together out there for 48 minutes.”

“I think we kind of up our level with Luka not being there,” Naji Marshall added. “It's the next man up.”

Marshall also discussed his experience of getting to know Doncic this season.

“Good dude, amazing player,” Marshall said. “On and off the court he's a great dude, so just a genuine bond, nothing forced. I love him, man, especially when he's out there on that court.”

The Mavericks will enjoy Thanksgiving before getting back to work. The Mavs' next game is scheduled for Saturday against the Jazz in Utah.