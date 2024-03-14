Daniel Gafford has been a godsend for the Dallas Mavericks; he may not be your modern big man who can shoot threes, but as a rim-running, rim-protector, he has been everything Luka Doncic and company ever wanted and more. Gafford, in addition to swatting plenty of shots, has been automatic near the rim, even in a literal sense over the past few games.
Gafford entered the Mavericks' Wednesday night contest against the Golden State Warriors having made 28 straight field-goals, which has him knocking on the door of history. Following his 5-5 effort in their 109-99 win over the Dubs, he is now on the precipice of breaking Wilt Chamberlain's all-time record for consecutive made field goals (35), as per ClutchPoints Twitter (X).
The Mavericks center has now made 33 straight buckets, which is quite remarkable even though his shot diet consists of purely dunks and layups. Daniel Gafford started to refuse to miss on March 5, when he made all of his seven shot attempts against the Indiana Pacers, and he has now made it five straight games where when a shot goes up from him, you can already count two points on the board for the Mavs.
Can Mavericks center Daniel Gafford keep the streak alive?
It won't be long until the Mavericks take the floor again, as they're set to go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night at 10 PM E.T. Daniel Gafford will know what's on the line, and the Thunder will too, which could mean that Chet Holmgren turns up and denies the Mavericks center his shot at history.
Nevertheless, Gafford seems to have a good history when going up against Holmgren. As Mavericks fans will recall, Gafford provided a huge impact when he made his Mavericks debut in a 35-point demolition of the Thunder. Many times, Gafford was bullying Holmgren in the paint, so there is a chance that Gafford at least makes three more field goals to take Wilt Chamberlain's record before the Thunder force a miss out of him.
Plus, it's not like Gafford has faced bad competition on his way to being on the cusp of history. He went up against Myles Turner, Bam Adebayo, and Jalen Duren, so the Mavericks center is certainly capable of being the all-time leader in consecutive made field goals tomorrow night.