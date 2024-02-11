The Mavs new additions will help for the final stretch of the season.

The Dallas Mavericks were arguably the winners of the NBA Trade Deadline. The Mavs managed to acquire Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington and didn't give up much to get either of them. Both players are quality vets and will absolutely strengthen the Mavs roster. That was further evidenced by their Mavs debut during the team's 146-111 destruction of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following the game, both Gafford and Washington reacted to their first game with their new team via Bally Sports Southwest.

INCREDIBLE debut by the newest Dallas Mavericks 💙 💪 Daniel Gafford: 19 PTS | 9 REB | 63.6% FGM

P.J. Washington: 14 PTS | 5 REB | 1 STL | 60% FGM#MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySports 📺 | @SkinWade pic.twitter.com/UG8sSUs4Q7 — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) February 10, 2024

“It felt great, just being at home in front of this home crowd, to go out here and obviously have our names called out here, it meant the world to me,” Washington said. “I'm happy to be here, I'm excited to be here and I love that I'm here.”

PJ Washington finished with 14 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 6-10 from the field in 24 minutes off the bench in his Mavs debut

Daniel Gafford was the recipient of lob passes from Mavs star Luka Doncic in his Mavs debut and it looked like the two players had solid chemistry on the court.

“Playing with guys like that, I just know the right spots to be in. As long as they see me, as long as a put a finger up, they know pretty much where to throw it at and I'll bring it down for sure,” Gafford said.

Gafford finished with 19 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7-11 from the field in 17 minutes off the bench. The Mavs are currently 30-23 and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings.