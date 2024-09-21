The Dallas Mavericks will enter the 2024-25 season with high expectations. After advancing to the 2024 NBA Finals and losing, the Mavs want to get back to the title series and win. Under the leadership of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas is set up well. However, rising second-year center Dereck Lively II will also play a pivotal role. Lively made a social media post in late September that will catch fans' attention.

Lively was spotted working out in the Mavericks' training facility and posted a picture of himself with Dallas' 2011 NBA Finals banner in the background, as shown by Dallas Mavericks Beat Reporter Joey Mistretta:

It is great to Lively working on his game ahead of Dallas' pivotal 2024-25 season.

Dereck Lively II had a promising rookie campaign. Through 55 regular season games, Lively averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per contest. He thrived as a rim-running, rim-protecting big and looks to have a bright future, given his work ethic.

Lively's presence will be huge for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in 2024-25. Fans and analysts expect Doncic to continue his run as a perianal MVP candidate, while Irving looks to remain stout as one of the biggest offensive threats in the league. Yet, there is another key player who will be huge for the team in his first year in Dallas.

Klay Thompson: the Mavericks' X-factor

Dereck Lively II will get to play alongside another NBA champion, former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thomspon. The Mavs traded for Thomspon during the 2024 offseason after he and Golden State could not come to a contract agreement.

Thompson won 4 titles with the Dubs and is regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history. Moreover, he may not be the defender he once was, he but still retains length and instincts to be disruptive.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot 38.7 percent on his three-pointers during the 2023-24 season. His points-per-game average was his lowest since 2012-13. However, on the bright side, he shot a career-best 92.7 percent on free throws.

With Thompson on the team, Luka Doncic will have one of the best catch-and-shoot three-point shooters to dish to. Moreover, Thompson wants to show that he is still an elite player. Therefore, it would not be surprising to see the veteran guard have one of his best years during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Mavericks are well-positioned to make a deep run. Can they capitalize off their pieces and make their NBA Finals goals come true?