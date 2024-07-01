Klay Thompson is set to join the Dallas Mavericks after agreeing to a $50 million sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors but is now set for a new chapter in Dallas. It is a three-team deal that includes Josh Green going to the Charlotte Hornets.

“BREAKING: Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte.”

In the initial aftermath of the trade, the three teams hadn't figured out the full “logistics of the sign-and-trade both financial and in terms of their rosters,” as Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints explained. Hours later, however, the Mavericks were able to complete the deal by sending two second-round picks to the Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Klay Thompson's Mavericks deal

Shortly after the news came, Wojnarowski reported that Klay Thompson's deal with the Mavericks was a straight three-year deal with no option: “Update on Thompson's Mavs contract: Thompson will do a straight three-year deal without a player option, sources tell ESPN.”

Golden State's early exit from the NBA Play-In Tournament immediately sparked rumors of Thompson's potential departure. Warriors fans still held out hope that Thompson, who won four championships in Golden State, would return. But it has become clear over the past couple of weeks that the two sides were headed in a different direction.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, emerged as a potential landing destination for the veteran shooting guard. There was rumored mutual interest between both Thompson and the Mavs. In the end, Dallas and Thompson agreed on a contract.

Dallas entered NBA free agency with a need for another scoring threat. Thompson endured a forgettable performance in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament but still enjoyed a respectable overall 2023-24 season. He averaged 17.9 points on 43.2 percent field goal, 38.7 percent three-point, and a league-leading 92.7 percent free throw shooting.

Thompson is a five-time All-Star. He missed the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to injuries, however. Thompson has not been the same player since returning but there is no question that he still features the ceiling of an impactful scoring presence.

Mavericks-Klay Thompson fit

The fit makes sense for Thompson and the Mavs. Regardless of whether or not he starts in Dallas, Thompson will be a catch-and-shoot presence for a Mavs team that likes to shoot the three-ball.

Assuming Thompson starts alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the veteran shooting guard will receive plenty of good looks from deep. Irving and Doncic excel at getting everyone involved and setting up their teammates with quality shot opportunities.

However, the Thompson fit goes beyond the on-court element.

The Mavericks fell just short of a championship in 2024, losing in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics. This Dallas team expects to compete for years to come with Irving and Doncic leading the way.

Thompson, as mentioned, is a four-time champion. He understands what it takes to win at the highest level. Adding a 34-year-old veteran with no shortage of postseason experience is going to help the Mavs.

In the end, some people around the NBA world may question the move. Thompson has displayed signs of decline. However, the Mavericks clearly believe in Thompson's talent and potential.

Perhaps a change of scenery will help Thompson play even better during the 2024-25 campaign.