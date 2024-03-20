Luka Doncic, over the past few weeks or so, has been on a heater for the Dallas Mavericks. Entering their Tuesday night battle against the San Antonio Spurs, Doncic was averaging 35.2 points (on 49.7 percent shooting from the field), 9.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists over the past month . Those are elite numbers that one would think will translate to yet another big game against the Spurs' 23rd ranked defense.
However, even the best players fall prey to bad shooting nights, and Doncic is no different. There were stretches on Tuesday that the Mavericks star could not buy a bucket, and it showed; Doncic, despite dropping a triple-double (18 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists) in a 113-107 win, shot a ghastly 6-27 from the field (22 percent), his worst shooting display of the season.
Nevertheless, Luka Doncic is more than just a scorer, and it manifested in the way he impacted the game even though there was a lid on the rim whenever he attempted a shot. According to MavsMuse on Twitter (X), Doncic is only the second player in NBA history to shoot 6-27 from the field or worse and still have at least a +5 plus/minus.
The sheer defensive attention Doncic draws makes him a player of great impact even though his shot isn't falling; the Spurs weren't about to dare the Mavericks star to hoist up wide open shots even though he was having a nightmare shooting outing. The Slovenian superstar was able to help out on the boards as well as create shots for his teammates, and as a result, he was able to tally his 18th triple-double of the season.
The only other player joining Luka Doncic in this oddly good company is Allen Iverson; on February 28, 2001, the Philadelphia 76ers legend shot an identical 6-27 from the field, although he did finish with 27 points after he shot 14-18 from the charity stripe in a 79-69 win over the Miami Heat.
Much like Doncic is nowadays for the Mavericks, Iverson was a heliocentric source of offense for the 76ers; the mere fact that they were on the court meant that their teams had a chance to win, poor shooting display notwithstanding, and this just goes to show how impactful they truly can be.