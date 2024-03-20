Considering how Magic Johnson raved over Kyrie Irving's left-handed game-winner on Sunday, he might end up showering heaps of praise once again if he saw what happened during the Dallas Mavericks' 113-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Early into the game, Luka Doncic threw a lob from 3/4 of the court to a streaking Derrick Jones Jr. The high-flying forward managed to finish the play with a slam, resulting in shocked reactions all around the Frost Bank Center. (clip via the NBA's official X account)
This near-half-court lob was just one of 16 assists that made up Doncic's triple-double performance. The Mavericks star finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds as well. Kyrie Irving led the team with 28 points and seven rebounds while Dante Exum sank four triples en route to a 16-point night.
The Mavericks were in front for the majority of the game, attempting to balloon the lead to a blowout multiple times. However, the Spurs would somehow find ways to catch up. During the third and fourth quarters, San Antonio went on 11-0 runs to keep the game close, even taking a two-point cushion with under seven minutes left.
With 4:10 remaining in the game, a Tre Jones layup had the Spurs up a point, 101-100. It was then that Kyrie Irving took over. Uncle Drew made six straight points to put the Mavericks up by five. Devin Vassell responded with a layup, but Exum sank a dagger three with 36 seconds remaining to give Dallas a six-point cushion. Free throws and a final layup by Doncic put the game away for good.
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks move up to sixth in the West
Going back to Magic Johnson, the NBA icon recently warned the Western Conference about the Mavericks. Johnson specifically said that Dallas is a “different team” with their new additions of PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford and rookie Dereck Lively.
Looking at the Mavericks' last two games, Johnson might be on to something. After downing the defending champions last Sunday, the team's Tuesday victory over the Spurs gives them a sixth-place ranking in the West. In other words, Dallas is safe from a play-in appearance if they manage to hold on to the spot until the regular season concludes.
It won't be a walk in the park though. The squad has to finish a final 13-game stretch that includes two outings against the Sacramento Kings, two against the Golden State Warriors and a finale versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Regardless, knowing what Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are capable of, it won't be a relaxing stroll for their opponents as well.