The NBA world is still recovering from the aftershocks of the trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The trade immediately vilified Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, and things have somehow gotten worse for Dallas in the days since with the news that Davis will be out for an extended period of time due to injury.

In the immediate aftermath of the trade, many were wondering what role if any former majority owner and current minority owner Mark Cuban may have played in the move.

Now, ESPN's Tim McMahon is pulling back the curtain on the severely diminished influence that Cuban now has in the Mavericks organization, per The Hoop Collective podcast.

“Luka’s happiness was Mark Cuban’s top priority when Cuban was running that franchise,” said McMahon. “From the time they drafted Luka until the time Cuban sold the franchise, Luka’s happiness was Cuban’s top priority. Cuban had zero power, the heads up it was literally a matter of minutes this trade was happening. There’s a 0% chance that it would’ve ever happened under Cuban’s watch but I call him the World’s Richest Mascot for a reason because he doesn’t have any juice in the organization anymore, he gave that up hoping to cling on to it.”

A shocking move

While Luka Doncic debuted on the red hot Lakers Monday night, Mavericks fans (at least, the ones who weren't ejected from the arena for protesting Nico Harrison) watched their team drop an overtime game to the Sacramento Kings thanks to a late clutch bucket from DeMar DeRozan.

The loss dropped Dallas to eighth in the Western Conference at 28-26 as the season nears its two-thirds point, and also featured another injury setback with Daniel Gafford exiting due to a leg ailment.

In order to justify the Doncic trade, the Mavericks basically have to win this year's NBA championship, and now, with Davis out for the foreseeable future, the team is in danger of falling out of the playoff race altogether.

The Mavericks will next take the floor on Wednesday evening at home vs the Golden State Warriors.