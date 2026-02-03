With the NBA trade deadline two days away on Thursday, Feb. 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers have intensified their pursuit of a franchise-altering move and have now been linked to Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst revealed Tuesday morning on ESPN Cleveland that Cleveland has explored multiple high-profile options as it evaluates the long-term viability of its current roster. Among those discussions were conversations with Dallas regarding Davis, signaling the Cavaliers’ willingness to engage in blockbuster negotiations ahead of the deadline.

“The Cavs have talked to the Bucks about Giannis and the Cavs have talked to the Mavericks about Anthony Davis. And the Cavs are obviously talking about James Harden, okay,” Windhorst said.

“And this is why I started telling you a week ago that they are trying for this big swing. There are trades that can make these work… I do not think it’s likely that they’re going to be able to execute those other deals but they clearly do not believe this team is good enough or suspect this team is not good enough and they clearly have decided that they are willing to seriously consider breaking up their core and when it came to those decisions they went gigantic big game hunting.”

Anthony Davis trade talks highlight Cavs’ aggressive big-game deadline strategy

Davis, 32, is in his first full season with the Mavericks but has been limited by injuries. He has appeared in just 20 games and is currently sidelined with a ligament injury in his hand. When available, Davis has produced 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 27.5% from three-point range in 30.4 minutes per contest.

Cleveland’s interest in Davis aligns with a broader pattern of aggressive exploration. On Monday night, reports surfaced that the Cavaliers had entered advanced discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers regarding a potential deal centered on veteran guard James Harden and All-Star guard Darius Garland.

“In the days leading up to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers have engaged in discussions surrounding veteran guard James Harden — with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the forefront of teams that have recently expressed interest in acquiring the former All-Star — sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Iko.

The Cavaliers have already taken tangible steps toward roster flexibility. Over the weekend, Cleveland sent De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Cavaliers acquired Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, a move designed in part to help them move below the NBA’s second apron.

Cleveland has also explored additional trade avenues. According to reports, the team has held preliminary discussions with the Charlotte Hornets regarding a potential Lonzo Ball deal that would reunite him with his brother, LaMelo Ball.