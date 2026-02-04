It's been a year since the insane blockbuster trade that shook the world. Luka Doncic is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, trying to get them back to the NBA Finals. Anthony Davis was playing for the Dallas Mavericks, but more injuries never let him get comfortable there. Now, AD has been traded to the Washington Wizards, making the return package to Dallas seem iffy after both trades.

Max Christie, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley, 3 first-round picks, and 3 second-round picks. The Mavericks have decided that the first-round picks will be the priority, and the hope is that those picks can help rebuild the franchise.

That core of players is not worth a generational player. Khris Middleton is averaging 10.3 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season.

Last year, GM Nico Harrison said, “Time will tell if I am right,” after the Luka/AD trade. Well, one year later, the Mavericks are a bad team that got lucky by getting the No. 1 pick and drafting Cooper Flagg. They turned Luka into three first-round picks that could be valuable; however, any pick after pick 20 is a long shot to become a star, historically.

The Mavs acquired one first-round pick in 2029 in the Luka/AD trade. Dallas will receive two first-round picks from the Wizards for AD Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum. The first-round picks are from the Thunder and Warriors, so the picks likely won't be that great when it is there turn to select.

The NBA Trade Deadline is tomorrow. Keep your notifications on, as many more trades will happen.