The Dallas Mavericks have had to endure pain for over a year as they still have flashbacks of Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Fast forward to now, and the player they got in return for Doncic, Anthony Davis, is now on the move again, but this time to the Washington Wizards.

There are definitely some mixed reactions to the move, as some are confused, while others can't believe they got more in return for Davis than Doncic.

“So you’re telling me the Dallas Mavericks got more 1sts for Anthony Davis than they did for Luka Dončić?” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



“The Mavs traded Luka Doncic and received Anthony Davis as the centerpiece. Less than a year later AD is on another team, and played in 29 games for the Mavs. Someone please do a wellness check on Mav fans. Just surreal,” another user wrote.

Article Continues Below

Some Mavs fans are taking the trade for what it is, and know that means it's time to build around Cooper Flagg.

“Nothing will ever replace Luka. This experiment failed tremendously. I was hoping it would work out but it didn’t. Not even close. Dark times as a Mavs fan but I’m just so glad it’s over. Time to move on,” one user wrote.

“Man listen… if you’re not a mavericks fan, stay out of this trade discussion. It’s really deeper than what’s mentioned on paper. We needed the flexibility more than anything to build around Flagg. Trading AD gives us that,” another user wrote.

This all leads back to the Doncic trade and how it was not a good idea to trade a top-tier talent like him out of the blue. At this point, it looks like the Mavericks are trying to go in with a clean slate, and it makes sense after the past year that they've had.