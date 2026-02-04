Cooper Flagg is making the NBA look like a high school gym. While the Dallas Mavericks are struggling to keep their heads above water, their 19-year-old savior just did something that even LeBron James and Kevin Durant couldn't pull off as teenagers.

During Tuesday night’s 110-100 loss to the Boston Celtics, Flagg officially became the first teenager in NBA history to record three straight 30-point games. The No. 1 overall pick finished the night with 36 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. He was the lone bright spot for a Dallas squad missing heavy hitters Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, who both remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

This historic stretch began with a 39-point explosion against the Charlotte Hornets, followed by a 39-point double-double against the Houston Rockets. Despite the personal brilliance, the Mavericks have now dropped four straight games. Jason Kidd’s squad kept it close early, trailing just 32-29 after the first quarter, but the Celtics' depth eventually overwhelmed them.

Article Continues Below

Jaylen Brown led the charge for Boston, continuing his MVP-caliber season with 33 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics also debuted their newest weapon, veteran center Nikola Vucevic, whom they acquired from the Chicago Bulls just hours before tip-off. While Dallas stayed competitive behind Flagg’s downhill aggression, he shot 13-of-25 against Houston and remained just as surgical against Boston’s elite defense, the lack of support was glaring.

Flagg is now averaging nearly 20 points per game and has already shattered the single-game scoring record for a teenager. While the Mavericks (19-30) are sliding down the Western Conference standings, the “Cooper Flagg Era” is officially ahead of schedule. Dallas may be losing, but they’ve found a cornerstone that is rewriting the history books every time he laces up.