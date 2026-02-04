DALLAS — On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg won his third consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award for his performance in January. Ahead of the Mavs' game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, head coach Jason Kidd addressed Flagg's performance and even issued the rookie a challenge for February.

“When you look at the way that Cooper is playing here, especially for the month of January, he's answered a lot of questions of understanding of how teams are playing him, what the NBA schedule and lifestyle is all about,” Kidd told reporters. “So for a 19-year-old to be able to digest all that and put up the numbers that he did this past month is pretty special.”

“To win three Rookie of the Month Awards, now he has to do it in February,” Kidd added. “And so, we're here to help him with that.”

Kidd wants to see Flagg earn the honor once again in February. He is going to do everything he can to help Flagg throughout the remainder of the season.

Flagg has seen some time at point guard this season. When recently asked about playing the rookie at point guard — a position Flagg never spent time at before this season — Kidd called out the media in an NSFW rant. The rant ended up costing Kidd a fine from the NBA.

Kidd was asked about the rant ahead of Tuesday's game. While he took responsibility for his words and the fine, he did not back down from what he said. Instead, he stood by his words.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, my fine, but I said what I had to say,” Kidd said. “We have to move forward and get ready for the Celtics.”

Kidd, Flagg and the Mavs will attempt to upset the Celtics on Tuesday night.