Lately, there has been talk of the Golden State Warriors erecting a statue honoring Kevin Durant. In fact, one of the biggest proponents is former NBA player Paul Pierce, per The No Fouls Given podcast.

Practically speaking, Pierce believes Durant is worthy of such an honor. For the most part, he cites Durant's success in the Bay Area.

“Two [championships] and two Finals MVPs. [Kevin] Durant gets a statue in Golden State… I’m giving him a statue of them threes he pulled late on the left side over LeBron [James]. Give him that statue.”

Overall, Durant played three seasons with the Warriors. Altogether, he played during the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. In the process, the Warriors won two championships in 2017 and 2018. During both Finals, Durant was named the MVP.

At the time, the Warriors were in the midst of a dynasty run. Steve Kerr was still the head coach, and Steph Curry and Draymond Green were at the top of their respective games.

Additionally, Durant was named to the All-Star team three times (2017, 2018, and 2019). Plus, his run with the Warriors included him being named to the All-NBA team three times.

Throughout his time with Golden State, Durant shot 53.7% from the field and played 144 total games.

In 2019, Durant was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Currently, Durant plays for the Houston Rockets.

Pierce played 19 seasons in the NBA. He played 15 of those seasons with the Boston Celtics. In 2008, Pierce helped lead the Celtics to the NBA title, playing alongside Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo.