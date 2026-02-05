The latest Boston Red Sox rumors suggest the front office is finalizing its roster just ahead of Spring Training. The Red Sox reportedly have strong interest in acquiring one of two available infielders from the Chicago Cubs to solidify their lineup. Nico Hoerner and Isaac Paredes have emerged as the primary targets as Boston looks to add a reliable right-handed bat. This potential Red Sox trade comes as Chicago seeks to ease a surplus of infield talent following an active offseason, including the acquisition of former Red Sox star slugger Alex Bregman.

Boston needs a second baseman who can provide defensive stability and consistent contact to help balance the lineup. Hoerner fits that profile well, while Paredes offers more power but less defensive versatility. The Cubs are expected to move an infielder to create space for additional roster moves, making them logical trade partners. Reports indicate Boston has narrowed its focus to these two players, though Chicago holds the leverage, meaning the cost for either player is expected to remain high in terms of prospect capital.

MLB Network recently shared a segment on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account featuring Jon Morosi, who identified the Red Sox as a team with clear interest in acquiring either Paredes or Hoerner.

“The one team that would certainly have interest and need for either Paredes or Hoerner would be the Boston Red Sox…”

Morosi also indicated that Hoerner appears to be the preferred option for the club based on fit and play style.

“I will say this: Nico Hoerner is an Alex Cora type of player. If there’s going to be a trade for Boston, I would say that Hoerner is the better fit. Of course, the price tag is still going to be high, because the Cubs like him too. … (But) I would say more likely Hoerner than Paredes to watch in the days ahead.”

With Spring Training approaching, the Red Sox remain motivated to address their infield needs, and any deal would likely be the final significant roster move before camp opens.