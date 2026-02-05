When news broke that Jeff Stoutland would no longer be coaching the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line after 13 seasons in the role, it took fans by storm.

Initially joining the team under Chip Kelly, Stoutland has been with the Eagles through three Super Bowl appearances, two Super Bowl wins, and one of the single greatest running back seasons of all time in 2024, when Saquon Barkley broke the overall rushing record under Coach Stout's watchful eye.

Taking to social media to break down the news, Jason Kelce celebrated Stoutland for helping him turn in an all-time great NFL career, as well as for the lessons he instilled in his players along the way.

“There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland,” Kelce wrote. “The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind. He will undoubtedly be missed inside the building, and everyone that played for him. I am incredible grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person. I love you coach. “

Famous for helping Jordan Mailata go from an oversized rugby player to one of the top left tackles in all of football without any experience playing the sport at an organized level, Stoutland's legacy in Philadelphia will live on even if he won't be the one scheming up run concepts this fall. Needless to say, whoever Sean Manion chooses as his offensive line coach will have incredibly large shoes to fill.