As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, Milwuakee Bucks have expressed interest in D'Angelo Russell of the Dallas Mavericks, which could be connected to a blockbuster deal centered around All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, as NBA insider Marc Stein reported. For a player who hasn't played since December 27, Russell's trade value is surprisingly higher than expected ahead of February 5's deadline.

The Bucks are reportedly interested in making a move for Russell, according to Stein.

“League sources say that the Mavericks, furthermore, did indeed field some unexpected trade interest recently in Russell — who has played in just one game since Dec. 27 — from the Bucks,” Stein said. “Until this week, when it began taking trade calls for Giannis Antetokounmpo more seriously than ever before, Milwaukee was on the hunt for potential roster additions to add punch to Antetokounmpo's supporting cast and considered Russell as a potential target.

“The Stein Line has learned, however, that the Bucks were interested in Russell only if he were willing to decline his $6 million player option for next season to instead come back to the Bucks next season on a veteran minimum instead. Word is that Russell balked at that idea. The veteran minimum for players with at least 10 seasons of service time was $3.6 million this season,” Marc Stein concluded.

Russell's second and final year of his contract for next season is a player option worth $5.9 million.

D'Angelo Russell on Bucks' radar ahead of trade deadline

Despite Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell's injury-riddled regular season, he's still garnered attention from the Bucks ahead of this year's trade deadline. Russell is an ideal fit for the Bucks' long-term plans, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

“The Bucks have discussed improving around the margins with several of their own veteran minimum players in differing trade talks to acquire higher-paid players who fit under their room below the luxury tax, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “The goal of those upgrades would be to either take a chance on a player with potential upside or acquire draft capital for helping a team shed salary.

“With that in mind, Cam Thomas and D’Angelo Russell are both on Milwaukee’s radar contingent on other deals the Bucks are working on, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Russell could be a named thrown into an potential blockbuster deal centered around All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.