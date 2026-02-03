Cooper Flagg has been balling out for the Dallas Mavericks over the past few weeks. After a slow start to his career, Flagg has learned to adjust to the rigors of the NBA, displaying his all-around game.

Some believe that getting the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, which landed them Flagg, was a good consolation for the Mavericks following a series of unfortunate events, including losing Luka Doncic in the shocking trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, however, is not too keen yet on assessing Flagg's value to Dallas.

“That's a conversation down the line. It's hard to make a judgment on a rookie in his rookie season. You know what I mean?” said Cousins on “Run It Back.”

“I think everybody knows this kid's gonna be really, really good in the NBA. But do we know if he turns into a Luka Doncic in the next three to four years? That's still in the air. We don't know.”

This kid's [Cooper Flagg] gonna be really, really good in the NBA. Do we if he turns into a Luka Doncic in the next 3-4 years?" DeMarcus Cousins says that the Mavs have not yet made up for losing Luka by drafting Cooper Flagg 🗣️ (via @RunItBackFDTV) pic.twitter.com/rH1WeARxyG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

At this point, it is a lofty comparison for Flagg. He might even admit so himself. Doncic, a five-time All-NBA First Team member, is already a proven cornerstone, leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024. But Flagg has the tools and mindset to follow in Doncic's footsteps.

The 19-year-old forward recently scored 49 points to set the new record for most points in a single game by a teenager. While the Mavericks have struggled to climb in the standings, Flagg has been a treat to watch.

He will only get better, and Cousins will surely give him his flowers at the right time.