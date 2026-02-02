The NBA has slapped Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd with a $35,000 fine for criticizing the officiating in Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Houston Rockets. Kidd called out the referees after the game.

The NBA retaliated with a $35,000 fine, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $35,000 for his criticism of the officials and using profane language during his media interview following the Mavs' 111-107 loss to the Rockets on Jan. 31,” Siegel reported.

Kidd didn't hold back on the referees during his postgame media availability, per ESPN.

“I saw a foul. Sean [Wright], Simone [Jelks], and Jason [Goldenberg] were awful tonight. The referees were unacceptable. It's a foul, and he needs to be at the free-throw line. Now, does he make both? That's up to the player, but the referees did not do their job. They were terrible,” Kidd said.

Kidd most likely anticipated this fine from the NBA, which didn't stop him from speaking up for Cooper Flagg, whom he believes was fouled on a play toward the end of the game.

Jason Kidd calls out referees, media after Mavericks' loss

Article Continues Below

Before leaning into the officials, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd started his profanity-laced postgame rant about the media when a reporter asked him about the criticism Kidd has faced for playing rookie Cooper Flagg at the point guard position.

Then, Kidd took aim at the officials after snapping back at a reporter for his question about Flagg, per Dallas Hoops Journal's Grant Afseth.

“Criticism? That’s your opinion,” Kidd said. “You guys write that bulls—. That’s not — I’ve done this. I’ve played this game. I played it. I know what the f— I’m doing. I don’t give a f— what you guys write because you guys have never played the game. I build players, so I know what the f— I’m doing. So if I take criticism, it only makes me better, because if I wasn’t doing it right, you guys wouldn’t be poking holes in what I’ve done.”

The Mavericks will host the Celtics on Tuesday.