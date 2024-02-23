JJ Redick enjoyed a solid NBA career. He is one of the better three-point shooters of all-time. Redick also played with a number of superstar teams throughout his career. The ex-sharpshooter was recently asked to build a starting five of his former teammates in the NBA, and he almost forgot to add Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, via The Old Man and The Three.
“If I leave one of my teammates out that should have been on here I apologize,” Redick said. “Again, I'm getting all these guys in their prime. Point guard, Chris Paul. Shooting guard, Vince Carter. Small forward, Jimmy Butler. Power forward, Blake (Griffin). And center, I'm going Joel Embiid.”
Tommy Alter, Redick's co-host on the podcast, then asked if Luka Doncic would be Redick's “sixth man.”
“Oh f**k! It was only two months,” Redick said. “No f**k that. I love you Vince… CP, Luka, Jimmy, Blake, Joel.
“Luka I apologize.”
Mavericks: Luka Doncic, JJ Redick's brief time as teammates
In all fairness, Redick and Doncic weren't teammates for long. Redick's final season in the NBA was spent between the New Orleans Pelicans and Mavericks during the 2020-21 campaign. Redick appeared in just 13 games for Dallas, however.
Luka has appeared on Redick's podcast a couple of times, though. The two have chemistry with one another and Redick's podcast episodes with Doncic have performed well. One would imagine that Luka Doncic will ask JJ Redick about initially being left off his all-time former teammates list next time he appears on the podcast.