The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers surprised the entire NBA world. The deal also left many Mavs fans feeling frustrated. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently made an appearance on DLLS Sports and was asked about the trade. Kidd said he understands the frustration but is hopeful that fans will support the team moving forward.

“I truly can understand the frustration or the hurt of the trade,” Kidd said. “Luka is one of the best in the world. He was here, he played at a high level. All of the sudden there is a change… But we have to move forward. There is a draft and there will be another season.

“We truly believe that we have the best fans and we would love for them to support us not just this summer but going forward. We are trying to win a championship. We won one in 2011 and we plan on winning another one here shortly.”

This isn't the first time Kidd addressed the Doncic trade. It has been a while since he discussed it, though, with the Mavs getting eliminated from the NBA Play-In Tournament in April. As a result, Kidd has had a few weeks away from the sport to truly gather his thoughts and form an opinion on what transpired during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Mavericks traded Doncic on February 1 before the deadline. Kidd had to immediately add changes to his gameplan. In all reality, he did not have too much time to think about the trade.

Kidd is confident that this Mavericks team can win their first championship since 2011. Of course, Kidd played for that 2011 squad so he knows what it takes to get the job done.

The Mavericks' offseason will be important. They are expected to select Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after winning the lottery. Dallas could make other moves in trades and free agency as well.

Dallas is indeed moving on in the post-Luka Doncic era.