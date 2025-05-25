LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Sparks dropped their third consecutive game, this time an 82-73 loss at home to the Golden State Valkyries. The Sparks ended up trying to play catch-up in the second half after giving up a 26-1 run in the second quarter. As has been a recurring theme for the Sparks this season, the Valkyries were more physical, leading to Dearica Hamby saying postgame that the team needs to get used to that.

“We played Phoenix last game. . .that’s been the emphasis all season,” Hamby said during her postgame press conference. “Everybody is going to come and be physical and we have to match that. We talked about setting that tone early on our end. We just got to match that. Clearly the refs are going to let things go on and keep their whistles, but just got to match it.”

Essentially being ‘out-toughed’ by opposing teams has been a focus of emphasis during the early goings of the regular season for the Sparks. It happened in their first loss of the season against the Minnesota Lynx and again in the loss to the Mercury.

As Dearica Hamby alluded to, the Sparks were a little frustrated at some of the perceived lack of calls from the officiating, resulting in the increased physciality. It was a point that Kelsey Plum brought up following the Mercury loss. After the Valkyries’ loss, head coach Lynne Roberts addressed the officiating while also stressing the importance of not dwelling too much on the moment.

“We preach ‘next play,’ and for me as the coach, you have to advocate for your team and players. But you also have to move on,” Roberts said during her postgame press conference. “There was the foul on Dearica there, we had all the momentum. That was a tough one. But we’ll go back and look at it. You just have to have that next play mentality, and I’ve got to do the same thing.”

The foul on Hamby that Roberts was referring to came late in the fourth quarter with the Sparks trying to make one final push to steal a win. Using a 10-o run to crawl within five, 73-68, and a little over one minute to go in the game, Hamby was whistled for a foul while contesting a three-point shot by the Valkyries’ Kayla Thornton. Thornton would sink all three free-throws, essentially ending the Sparks’ comeback attempt.

The Sparks will have a quick turnaround, at home against the Chicago Sky on Sunday as they look to snap their current losing streak.