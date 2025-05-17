Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall recently shared his emotional response to the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Speaking on the latest episode of The Young Man and the Three podcast, Marshall admitted he was “hurt” when the Mavericks parted ways with their former franchise cornerstone.

Dallas traded Doncic to the Lakers on February 2 in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The deal came just months after Doncic led the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, and marked a major turning point in the direction of the franchise.

“I mean, I understood it like business is business as far as the NBA, but I was hurt, man,” Marshall said. “Luka is my dog for real and I love AD, that’s my guy right there. He’s been great with us, you know, he welcomed us with open arms, we welcomed him with open arms, like that’s my guy. But as far as just personally, like I was just hurt to lose Luka, man. It was a great time spent with him, the short time we did and I mean, I was just hurt to see him go.”

“I was hurt, man. Luka [Doncic] is my dog, for real. And I love [Anthony Davis] that's my guy right there… I was just hurt to lose Luka, man… He probably never thought he was going to leave.” Naji Marshall on the Luka-AD trade. (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/TPpJk7xeBI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Naji Marshall reflects on Luka Doncic’s emotional return and lasting impact of Mavericks trade

The trade was met with mixed reactions across the league and within the Mavericks’ locker room. While Davis has made an impact in Dallas since his arrival, the emotional departure of Doncic has continued to linger, particularly for players like Marshall who built a strong connection with him during their time together.

Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time since the trade on April 9, leading the Lakers to a 112-97 victory with a dominant performance. He posted 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a game that carried significant emotional weight.

Marshall reflected on the atmosphere and Doncic’s response that night.

“No, seriously, I couldn’t believe it. But I just knew he was gonna go crazy like that, though. First game home… Luka wanted to be in Dallas. He probably never thought he was gonna leave,” Marshall said. “But, man that was crazy bro. To see him cry before the game, like I don’t know what he was feeling but I could just imagine what that moment felt like for him.”

The game marked one of Doncic’s most emotional performances since entering the NBA, and his tears during the pregame ceremony served as a reminder of his bond with the city and its fans. For Marshall, the moment underscored the human side of a business-driven decision.

As the Mavericks prepare for a pivotal offseason, including holding the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, the team continues to redefine its identity post-Doncic. But for many within the organization, including Marshall, the legacy and impact of Doncic’s time in Dallas remain deeply felt.