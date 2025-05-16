The Dallas Mavericks have had one of the best weeks of any NBA team, as they won the draft lottery and are set to have the No. 1 pick. After constant criticism over the past few months because of the decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, fans can now relax just a little bit, as there's a good chance Cooper Flagg will be the pick.

Though it looks like they have their future figured out, the present still has some questions, more specifically at the point guard position. With Kyrie Irving set to miss some time as he recovers from his ACL injury, the Mavericks are going to need to find someone who can replace him. There have been a few rumors of the Mavericks making a trade for a guard, and Lonzo Ball came up, according to Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Though it seems as if Ball could be a solid option for the Mavericks, there are some concerns.

“With the injury risk and the Mavs injury history, I don't love that but I do like Lonzo as a player,” Mistretta said on the Right on Target podcast. “I've heard Jrue Holiday as a potential guy.”

Rumor has it that the Mavericks will pursue a point guard this offseason. Could they pursue Chris Paul? How about Lonzo Ball or Jrue Holiday? I discussed the situation in a phone interview with @_RightOnTarget #MFFL

The Mavericks could have a few directions where they want to go when trying to find a guard, and it'll be interesting to see what they do in the offseason.

Mavericks looking to acquire point guard during offseason

After the Mavericks won the draft lottery, ESPN's Shams Charania let it be known that the team would look to find some help at the point guard position with Kyrie Irving sidelined for some time.

“The Mavericks will be pursuing a point guard this offseason, whether that be in the trade market or free agency, that is a big priority for them,” Charania said.

With Irving targeting January to return to action, the Mavericks will need to find a guard who can shoulder the starting spot for him while he's recovering. It seems like general manager Nico Harrison is willing to do what it takes to upgrade the roster, as they're set to try and be contenders next season.

While Irving is sidelined, it will be up to Anthony Davis to step up and be a leader, while also dominating on the court. Whoever the Mavericks decide to select with the No. 1 pick will also have some major responsibilities, but they should have enough to win a good amount of games.