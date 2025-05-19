The Dallas Mavericks ended a 2024-25 season filled with drama after general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. In a wild turn of events, Dallas ended up winning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. After everything had played out, head coach Jason Kidd was asked about his relationship with Harrison, and Kidd provided his honest answer.

During a guest appearance on the DLLS Sports YouTube show, the 52-year-old head coach claimed that his relationship with Harrison is at a “high.” Although the Doncic trade potentially rocked the boat, it appears Kidd and Harrison are on the same page and working together to continue building the roster.

“Jason Kidd said his relationship with Nico Harrison is at a ‘high' during an appearance on DLLS Sports.”

With the Mavericks owning the No. 1 pick, it's highly expected that the franchise will select former Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg. He's the type of player that should fit right into Jason Kidd's system and give Dallas a potential new big-three in Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis.

Combine those three with Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II, and you have yourself a solid starting five that any team would love to have. Rumors suggest the Mavericks want to find a point guard this offseason, either through free agency or via trade. Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison are possibly looking to find a facilitating point guard to ensure the offense runs smoothly.

Dallas just missed out on the playoffs this season after suffering a 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. That allowed the Mavericks to participate in the NBA Draft Lottery with a 1.8% chance to win the No. 1 pick. Everything played out in the team's favor, giving a borderline playoff team the chance to land one of the top prospects coming out of college.