Luka Doncic addressed his Devin Booker rivalry

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recently made an appearance on The Old Man & the Three podcast for a second time. Doncic discussed many different topics, including his 73-point outburst against the Atlanta Hawks. Host JJ Redick also asked Doncic about his current relationship with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, as the two players have a well-documented rivalry with one another.

“It’s good, last time we played we didn’t have a fight, it wasn’t me and him,” Doncic told Redick. “Yeah I told him for one time it’s not us.”

The Mavericks and Suns have played twice this season. Dallas took the Christmas Day clash against Phoenix by a final score of 128-114, as Luka scored 50 points and dropped 15 assists in the road victory.

Booker and the Suns answered with a 132-109 win in Dallas in late January. He scored 46 points in that affair.

Although Booker and Doncic's rivalry hasn't seen many fireworks this offseason, it's clear that they are both extra motivated when they play against one another. And in all reality, it leads to a quality brand of basketball.

The Mavs and Suns will battle one more time during the regular season on February 22 in Dallas. That game projects to be a competitive affair as both teams look to win the season series. Of course, it would not be surprising to see Luka Doncic and Devin Booker face one another again in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Historically, Booker has gotten the better of Doncic in the regular season. In fact, he's 10-3 against Doncic in the regular season, per StatMuse. Doncic, however, stepped up in the playoffs. Luka is 4-3 against Booker in the postseason following Dallas' come-from-behind series victory in 2022.

Doncic would love to add another regular season victory against Booker on February 22. However, Booker understands how important it will be to take care of business against Luka Doncic if the Suns and Mavericks do battle in a playoff series.

For now, though, Luka and Booker's relationship is on good terms, according to Doncic.