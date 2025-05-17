The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery and earned the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. As a result, the Mavs are expected to select Cooper Flagg first overall in the draft. Flagg, who is only 18 years old, found no shortage of success with Duke basketball in his freshman season. During a recent appearance on The Young Man and The Three podcast, Mavericks forward Naji Marshall was asked about Flagg.

“I mean, I love his game honestly,” Marshall said of Flagg. “Like, for real… He's a winner. I love how he hoop… The dog he has. I'm a dog, so that's what I'm really looking for and he's a dog, too. I'm excited, bro, I'm excited to see him grow, become a star in the league. I'm excited.”

Flagg has established himself as the top prospect ahead of the draft. He is a complete player, offering both offensive and defensive prowess. The Mavs' desire to add defensive-minded players has been made clear over the past year, so Flagg projects to fit well on the roster.

Marshall could realistically help Flagg, assuming the Mavericks end up selecting the Duke star. The Mavericks will utilize Flagg in the frontcourt, and he could play a similar position to Marshall. Flagg will likely start with Marshall coming off the bench, but Naji's veteran experience could lead to him being a mentor for Cooper at the NBA level.

Marshall is another player who can get the job done on both ends of the floor. The Mavericks certainly appreciate his all-around skill set, and he will factor into the team's success during the 2025-26 campaign.

The future is bright in Dallas given the potential of adding Flagg to the roster. Unless a shocking trade comes to fruition, Cooper Flagg will likely become a member of the Dallas Mavericks on June 25 during the NBA Draft.