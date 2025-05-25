Updated May 25, 2025 at 1:21 AM ET

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves handed head coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder their worst postseason loss in a 143-101 blowout in Game 3, which had their fans in a frenzy, leaving the Target Center. Throughout the first half, Thunder fans were shocked as it unfolded. After Oklahoma City surrendered a 34-14 run in the opening frame, the Timberwolves outscored their opponent 38-27 before tacking on 72 first-half points.

By the end of the third quarter, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault emptied his bench, waving the white flag before watching Minnesota cross the 140-point threshold. After the loss, Timberwolves fans were still heading for the exits when a raucous group evoked a howling session so loud that Daigneault had trouble hearing reporters' questions inside the Thunder's press conference room.

“The looks, I think we generate a lot of rhythm in the other games than we did tonight, and I thought that impacted our rhythm stepping into those shots,” Daigneault said. “Some of that was them. I thought they did a great job offensively and defensively, especially from the jump. And some of that is us. And we need to, obviously, address the stuff that we can control, and be a much better team in Game 4 if we want to give ourselves a better chance that we had tonight.”

Mark Daigneault on the Thunder’s look offensively in Game 3 *while excited Timberwolves fans howled by the presser on their way out* pic.twitter.com/olOEdireFl — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 30 points in the first quarter, setting the tone early for Minnesota, while leading seven players who scored in double figures.

Timberwolves spoil Thunder's Chet Holmgren's homecoming

The Timberwolves spoiled Thunder forward Chet Holmgren's playoff homecoming in Game 3 at the Target Center. The Minneapolis native finished with 10 points on 3-of-7 attempts. They also held the Thunder All-Star duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14 points on 4-of-13) and Jalen Williams (13 points on 3-of-9) to a combined 27 points on 7-of-22 attempts.

The Thunder hold a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference Finals.