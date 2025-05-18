Recently, the Dallas Mavericks sent a jolt through the NBA world when they won the draft lottery, giving them the opportunity to draft Duke standout Cooper Flagg number one overall. While Mavericks fans were understandably thrilled, many in the NBA were upset that the team's front office incompetence, led by general manager Nico Harrison and his infamous Luka Doncic trade, was seemingly met with reward.

Calls for Harrison's job have been rampant ever since he shockingly shipped Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February, but recently, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that no such plans are in the works.

“New majority owner Patrick Dumont, who is based in Las Vegas, has visited Dallas multiple times since the Mavericks' season ended with an April 18 loss at Memphis in the NBA's Play-In Tournament, league sources say,” reported Stein. “Those visits have only fueled the belief that Dumont is sticking by under-fire general manager Nico Harrison as the lead decision-maker in the Mavericks' current front office structure. ”

Some have suggested that Harrison may have been used as a scapegoat for the ownership group's demands to trade Doncic, which may have explained the half-baked basketball rationale Harrison attempted to provide in the aftermath of the trade. Whatever the truth is, it doesn't appear that things will be changing in Dallas' front office anytime soon.

A huge opportunity for Dallas

Despite the pain that resulted from the Doncic trade, the Mavericks still have a golden opportunity to get their franchise back on the tracks by drafting Cooper Flagg this June.

While Flagg may not reach the perennial MVP status of Doncic (few have), he is still one of the most highly sought-after prospects of this century and could theoretically not only pair nicely alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis next season, but also give the Mavericks a huge building block for the future.

Already, some fans have been worried that Harrison would opt to trade the Flagg pick in exchange for a win-now player, but Stein also reported that no such plans are in the works.

The NBA Draft is slated for late June.