With Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg connected to the Dallas Mavericks after the team secured the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, there is an immense amount of hype for the 18-year-0ld. As the Mavericks have no doubt intentions to draft Flagg, some may ask if there are any drawbacks to the Maine native.

In his freshman season with the Blue Devils, Flagg would average 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. ESPN's Jonathan Givony would write a column on his mock draft, speaking about the “only question” scouts have in regards to Flagg, which is how high the ceiling truly is, as some call him a generational prospect.

“Scouts' only question is whether Flagg projects as ‘merely' an NBA All-Star, or if, as some scouts suggest, he can become one of the league's most impactful players on both ends of the floor,” Givony wrote.

“Lightning struck the Mavericks in an incredible stroke of fortune, allowing their beleaguered fan base to turn the page from the Luka Doncic trade and focus on acquiring one of the future faces of the NBA in Flagg,” Flagg continued. “ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported shortly after the draft lottery that Mavericks ownership will not entertain trade opportunities and plans to select Flagg No. 1, as expected.”

It remains to be seen how Flagg will translate to the NBA, but with the floor of your career being an All-Star at the very least, there have been worse projections for a college player. There's no denying his talent as he is seen as an elite two-way player, still with untapped potential that will get better with time.

Cooper Flagg is reportedly “thrilled” to join the Mavericks

With the inevitability that the Mavericks will draft Flagg, he will join a franchise that has been under major scrutiny ever since the trade to send Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, with the main player in exchange being Anthony Davis. Flagg joining a Dallas core of Davis, along with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, has led to feelings of being “thrilled” since the team is likely to contend for the playoffs.

“All indications from Flagg's camp are that he is thrilled with potentially joining a playoff-contending team with strong veterans, despite initially appearing shocked by the lottery's outcome. Sources told ESPN that Flagg is scheduling a visit to Dallas,” Givony wrote.

“Flagg had a spectacular freshman season at Duke, eliminating doubt about who will be the No. 1 pick,” Givony continued. “Just the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award as the most outstanding player in college basketball, Flagg brought exceptional competitiveness and defensive versatility while impacting the game in every facet. He made jumpers from all over the floor, shouldered significant shot-creation responsibility, and made teammates better with his passing.”

At any rate, the Mavericks are looking to improve after finishing with a 39-43 record, which put them 10th in the Western Conference.