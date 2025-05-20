The offseason rumors continue to swirl around the NBA, and specifically the Dallas Mavericks. After the Mavericks obtained the No. 1 draft pick for Cooper Flagg, DeMarcus Cousins sees Kevin Durant being involved in the picture.

On the Fan Duel Run It Back Show, the former All-NBA center rationalized his thinking regarding a Durant for Flagg swap during the NBA Draft.

“Nico's already on record saying it's a 3-year window for winning a championship,” Cousins said. “Cooper Flagg doesn't fit that window, KD does.”

Although Cousins's point is valid, there hasn't been a prospect like Flagg in quite some time. For instance, Flagg won the Naismith Trophy on the men's basketball side.

He was also the ACC Rookie of the Year and the ACC Player of the Year. Furthermore, he led Duke basketball to a Final Four. Had it not been for the final play, he might've marched his squad to the national championship game.

Meanwhile, Durant did everything he could to put the Phoenix Suns on his back. However, reuniting with Kyrie Irving and teaming up with Anthony Davis could be enticing.

Could the Mavericks make a Cooper Flagg for Kevin Durant swap?

Considering that the Mavericks ruled out any Flagg trade, it's likely not going to happen. However, the opportunity to land someone like Durant might be worth giving him up.

An All-Star, All-NBA player and one of the league's best players fits the timeline of the Mavericks. Still, Flagg is an elite prospect and someone who can quickly be integrated into winning.

No matter what, the team will likely weigh all options. On one hand, you have a proven Hall of Famer who is still an elite player. Meanwhile, Flagg brings a youthful yet dominant presence to a team in search of a franchise cornerstone.

At the end of the day, a move could happen, considering Dallas's history, especially this previous season. The Mavericks' trading away Luka Doncic unexpectedly put a sense of fear into the league and the respective fanbase.

Anything can happen. Now, it's a matter of time until general manager Nico Harrison weighs everything and makes a concrete decision.