The Dallas Mavericks already entered their Thursday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder shorthanded in the backcourt, and it wasn't just any player who was missing, as it was Luka Doncic who had to miss the quick road trip after sustaining a hamstring injury on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors.
But there is no rest for the weary, as the Mavericks also lost Josh Green to a nasty ankle injury in the first quarter of their contest against the Thunder. According to Joey Mistretta, Mavs beat reporter for ClutchPoints, Green will not return to the game, which was evident based on the way the 23-year old guard crumpled to the ground.
With four minutes and some change remaining in the first quarter, Green fought for a rebound against Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, tapping the ball towards Maxi Kleber before falling to the ground unscathed. However, when the Mavericks guard was making his way down the court, he seemed to have gotten his feet tangled up with teammate Dereck Lively II's.
Green then twisted his ankle as he stepped on Lively's foot, and he proceeded to writhe on the ground in pain. It took him a few minutes before he could get his bearings back, with a multi-game absence looking likely given the way the Mavericks guard reacted to the way he rolled his right ankle.
Josh Green 😳 pic.twitter.com/AinTQknC3L
— FastBreakPhenom (@FastBreakPhenom) March 15, 2024
Josh Green was expected to shoulder a heavier workload with Luka Doncic out due to a hamstring injury, so this forces the Mavericks to dig even deeper into their bench to try and make up for their best player's absence. Green, before exiting, put up two points on 1-2 shooting from the field. Here's to hoping that Green's injury is not as bad as it looked.
Green has continued to be an intangibles extraordinaire for the Mavericks; he remains a highly-efficient scorer (8.6 points per game on 60.4 percent true shooting), and he can fill in multiple roles for the team in a pinch, starting 32 of his 54 games for Dallas this season.
The Mavericks smartly signed Josh Green to a contract extension this past offseason, inking him to a three-year, $41 million deal.