While his teammates battled the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia and his family were enduring a personal tragedy. He and his wife Kayla are grieving over the loss of their baby daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia. The couple shared the heartbreaking news on Friday.

“Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always,” the Instagram post reads. “Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”

LA announced that Vesia would be omitted from the World Series roster due to a family matter, causing many to fear the worst. Dodgers and Blue Jays relievers wore No. 51 on their caps to pay tribute to the 29-year-old hurler. Vesia and his wife are expressing their appreciation to everyone who has sent prayers and condolences.

“Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time,” the Vesias said in a joint statement. “Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them. Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.

“Lastly, we’d like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling. Every person we came across was truly so incredible. With Love, the Vesias.”

Alex and Kayla Vesia announced in April they were expecting their first child. Continued prayers are with them and their loved ones as they mourn their baby girl.