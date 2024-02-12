Josh Green has emerged as an X-factor for the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving continue to lead the way.

The majority of the headlines around the Dallas Mavericks over the past week have revolved around their trade deadline acquisitions and the continued excellence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas has momentum right now after winning their past four games in a row. However, Josh Green has quietly performed well over the past 15 games.

In fact, Green leads the NBA in made corner three-pointers over the past 15 games, according to NBA University on X (formerly Twitter). Green is almost making half of this three-point attempts from the corner during that span, shooting 47.7 percent on those shots.

Josh Green earning Mavericks' trust

Green's name was mentioned in some trade rumors before the deadline. Dallas seemingly had no desire of trading him away, however. And Green's recent performance explains their decision.

At just 23 years old, Green features a lot of potential. He's currently in his fourth NBA season and has continued to display signs of improvement. Green is currently averaging 9.0 points per game on 48.4 percent field goal and 40.6 percent three-point shooting.

His efficiency on his shots is especially impressive. Green is becoming a trusted scorer on the Mavs, and that's important to note given Doncic and Irving's elite playmaking skills. Both stars feel comfortable kicking the ball out to Green in the corner, and he's consistently delivered.

Green is earning more than just the stars' trust, however. Jason Kidd and the entire Mavericks team seem to believe in the 23-year-old. Green is currently playing more than ever, averaging a career-high 27.5 minutes per outing. He's also started 23 of the 40 games he has appeared in this season.

Josh Green still needs to work on some other areas of his game. Is he a future star? Well, it is certainly possible. At the very least, Green projects to be a player more than capable of consistently hitting long-range shots.

It will be interesting to see if he ends up taking a step forward and emerging as a star someday. For now, he's the perfect fit for a Mavericks' team that loves to shoot the ball from beyond the arc. Green and Dallas will look to continue playing a quality brand of basketball on Monday against the Washington Wizards.