After 13 seasons playing alongside Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason and is still adapting to being in the visitor’s locker room at the Chase Center. The Mavericks and the Warriors made NBA history in the Mavs' 143-133 win Sunday night. Both teams combined on a record-breaking 48 threes. After the win, Thompson talked about what it was like defending Curry for only the second time in his career.

Before 2024-25, Thompson spent his entire career sharing the Warriors backcourt with Curry. After his first two games against his former team, Klay admits it’s still something he’s getting used to, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“It’s different, but I am getting more accustomed to it each time we face each other,” Thompson said. “We guarded each other plenty of times in practices and scrimmages. You always cherish the moments you get to face the best players. It’s cool I get to say I guarded Steph like I guarded Kobe [Bryant] and KD [Kevin Durant]. It’s another story I get to tell.”

Thompson has been assigned to defend NBA greats such as Stephen Curry, Bryant, and Durant. Throughout their dynastic run, Thompson, Curry, and the Warriors captured four championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). The Splash Brothers are one of the greatest championship duos the association has ever seen. Curry and Thompson, revered for their elite three-point shooting, caught fire in the Mavericks’ 10-point win against the Warriors.

Klay made 7-of-11 attempts from behind the arc, finishing with 29 points, while Curry connected on 7-of-13 from deep and scored 26. Luka Doncic’s triple-double (45 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds) led the Mavs, and Kyrie Irving added 21 points and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins’ 29 points led the Warriors.

Klay Thompson gets 100% real about lesser Warriors fanfare

Back in The Bay for the second time since joining the Mavericks, Thompson didn’t receive the same Warriors fanfare as his initial return. However, that would have been not easy to pull off, given the hundreds of fans who wore captain hats in honor of the longtime Warriors champion.

Still, he felt the love at the Chase Center and was extraordinary in the Mavericks’ ten-point win, per NBA’s X, formerly Twitter.

“It still warms my heart to see all the number 11 jerseys. Still makes me feel incredibly grateful for the time I did have here. Legendary stuff. But now it’s time to do some legendary stuff in Dallas,” Thompson said. “I truly believe in this team. We have all the ingredients to be really special.”

After a 120-117 loss on Nov. 12, Thompson and Mavericks are now 1-1 against the Warriors this season.