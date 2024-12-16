November 11, 2024 was quite the emotional day for Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson. It was the first time that he visited the Golden State Warriors' home grounds of Chase Center as a member of the opposing team, and in his return, the Warriors faithful showered him with so much cheer that's befitting of a true franchise legend. But there's a reason why people say that you never forget your first, as Thompson's second trip back to the Bay as a Maverick didn't come with as much fanfare especially after Dallas took a 143-133 win on Sunday night.

Nevertheless, Thompson can still feel the love from the Warriors fanbase and that he is still appreciative of all the memories he created that will live long in the minds of every Golden State fan — while reiterating his full commitment to the Mavericks and how he's dead-set on achieving great things with his new team.

“It still warms my heart to see all the number 11 jerseys. Still makes me feel incredibly grateful for the time I did have here. Legendary stuff. But now it's time to do some legendary stuff in Dallas. I truly believe in this team. We have all the ingredients to be really special,” Thompson said in his postgame interview, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter).

It will definitely warm Thompson's heart as well that this time around, it's the Mavericks that got the upper hand over his former team. The Warriors, as one would recall, took a come-from-behind win during their first meeting over a month ago thanks to a Stephen Curry onslaught, with Curry even firing off what seemed to be a passive-aggressive remark after nailing a dagger triple.

The Mavericks appear to be rounding into form, with Luka Doncic taking center stage with a stellar 45-point, 13-assist outing, and things continue to get better for Thompson in this new chapter of his career.

The Splash Bros scorch the nets on Sunday… but Klay does it for the Mavericks now

It is still a bit of an odd sight to see Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson play against each other. They have climbed the NBA mountain multiple times alongside one another, pushing each other to be the best version of themselves. And on Sunday, Warriors fans were treated to a familiar sight — with the Splash Brothers combining for 14 triples on the night.

The heartbreaking thing for Warriors fans, however, is that Thompson is doing his damage for the Mavericks now. Thompson had his best game for his new team yet, finishing with 29 points and most importantly, his first win against his former team.