One day after Allen Iverson called Kyrie Irving the greatest ballhandler in the history of the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks star put those skills on display against the Phoenix Suns.
Kyrie showing off the handles 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tEHSinCP5e
— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 23, 2024
Allen Iverson went on The Big Podcast with Shaq and was asked about his ball-handling skills. The great NBA isolation scorer got the question,” Steve Nash was asked recently to compare Kyrie to you. I think he was saying that Kyrie has a more complete handle package right is that something you agree with?”
Iverson had a great answer that praised the Mavericks star, “Hell yeah! He got your best. Kyrie has the best. He's the best.”
The Mavericks topped the Suns 123-113 to move to 33-23 on the season after their seventh consecutive victory.
In the Mavericks' last game before the All-Star break, Irving talked about Dallas' championship aspirations.
“Getting in better shape over All-Star break, taking this All-Star break very serious and knowing what's ahead of us. The big-picture is going after a championship, but it's about incremental growth, incremental progress and just trusting each other. We're having fun out here. Six in a row is cool, but we're not satisfied. We know coming back from All-Star break teams are gonna continue to give us their best shot. We made the trades, that's great. Now we can move on from it emotionally and focus on what we gotta do in the x's and o's.”
Up next, Irving and the rest of the Mavericks will visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.