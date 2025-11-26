WWE's power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, have justified their hatred of WWE Unreal on Netflix.

This year, 2025, has been one of the most iconic periods for WWE. With its Netflix debut in January and a major dominance in the international market, WWE on Netflix has been on the rise. With its latest WWE Netflix video game release and the Unreal documentary's release earlier this year, the promotion managed to gain an upper hand with its fans. However, while WWE Unreal on Netflix provided a peek into the promotion's backstage environment, not everyone was left happy with it.

Recently, speaking on Bert Kreischer’s Something’s Burning show, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins shared their thoughts on Unreal.

“We've talked about this. When we were fans, we would have loved to have seen it,” Becky Lynch said.

“Yeah, but I hate it. I do hate it. I don't hate all of it. There's some parts of it that I think are fascinating and interesting,” Rollins continued. “But there's some things that, in our business… everybody knows what it is, everybody knows that it's predetermined and planned, but the gray area, that one little question that like, ‘Maybe they really don't like each other. Maybe there's something there. What could happen?'

“That unpredictability that it creates, that's the magic, that's where the magic happens in our business, is that little seed of doubt. And when you start to just chip away at that, it becomes a bit tricky.”

WWE Unreal was created with the idea of providing a behind-the-scenes look at WWE. The show shared details of booking decisions, creative directions, and much more, which were previously a secret to the larger fan base. The series received mixed reviews, with many claiming that it ruined the magic of pro-wrestling.