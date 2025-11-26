The Minnesota Timberwolves have been no strangers to aggressive maneuvers under general manager Tim Connelly, from acquiring Rudy Gobert in 2022 to trading Karl-Anthony Towns in 2024 and probing the market for Kevin Durant last season. Already this year, the Wolves reportedly explored acquiring Ja Morant, signaling the franchise’s ambition to upgrade at the point guard position, even if that pursuit ultimately fell short.

Despite the stalled Morant effort, league sources told HoopsHype that the Timberwolves remain committed to strengthening their roster before the trade deadline, with point guard considerations still high on the agenda.

Minnesota’s leadership is determined to build around its young cornerstones, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, both considered virtually untouchable in trade discussions.

McDaniels, in particular, has emerged as a critical piece for the Wolves, blending elite defense with newfound offensive efficiency. Before his Iron Man streak of 157 consecutive games ended on November 19, the NBA’s fifth-longest active streak,

McDaniels was posting career highs in scoring (17.5 points per game), shooting 55.3 percent from the field, and an impressive 52.1 percent from three-point range. His all-around impact underscores why Minnesota is reluctant to move him, even in pursuit of elite talent at other positions.

Anthony Edwards in OT loss to Kings 😮 43 PTS (season-high)

7 REB

4 AST

5 3PM pic.twitter.com/BCAIJRdCJK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2025

Article Continues Below

While Edwards continues to anchor the team as the franchise superstar, Minnesota has also been examining depth options. Donte DiVincenzo has provided reliable scoring off the bench, averaging 13.8 points per game on 38.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc, and veteran Mike Conley offers steady point guard backup.

Power forward Julius Randle has contributed unexpectedly in playmaking, leading the team with 5.8 assists per game, while former top-10 pick Rob Dillingham has yet to cement a consistent role under coach Chris Finch.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Timberwolves’ agenda is clear: upgrade at point guard without jeopardizing the young core.

While Morant didn’t materialize, league sources suggest Connelly and Minnesota will remain active in exploring creative ways to elevate the roster, aiming to balance championship aspirations with the preservation of Edwards and McDaniels as the foundation for the future.

The Wolves’ next moves will be closely watched, as front-office ambition meets the reality of protecting a promising young core while trying to become a contender in the Western Conference.