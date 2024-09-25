Kyrie Irving has found success with the Dallas Mavericks since joining the team via trade. However, he previously played for the Brooklyn Nets where drama surrounded his time with the team. One element of the drama was Irving being ruled ineligible to play early in the 2021-22 season due to New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He would end up playing only in games outside of New York and Toronto later in the season.

The situation drew plenty of passionate opinions. Some defended Irving, while others harshly criticized him. Either way, Irving remained committed to his beliefs and refused to get the vaccine. A video recently surfaced of former New York City COVID Czar Dr. Jay Varma discussing the situation. In the now-viral video, Varma bashes Irving and seemingly brags about keeping Irving out of basketball in 2021.

The video, which was shared by Steven Crowder, drew a response from Kyrie Irving on X, formerly Twitter.

“GOD is truly the greatest and the TRUTH is always revealed in the light. I am grateful I am not alone on this mission. ‘Rise up out of the ashes no matter what,'” Irving wrote.

The video shows Varma referring to Irving as an “a**” after the NBA star refused to get vaccinated. Additionally, Varma referred to that time of his life as a “fun part of my life.”

Kyrie Irving was ultimately traded from the Nets to the Mavericks during the 2022-23 season. The future Hall of Famer ultimately helped to lead the Mavs to the 2023-24 NBA Finals. He has found a home with the Mavs, and the future is bright for the team.

Meanwhile, Varma was recently fired from his current position after admitting to attending “sex parties and a rave when the pandemic was at its peak,” as Jesse Zanger of CBS News New York reports.