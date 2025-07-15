As the NBA Summer League continues from Las Vegas, teams are gauging their young talent and finding a competitive spark as they prepare for the upcoming season. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs have a lot to be excited about with the return of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox after a brief taste last season. Fox is poised to lead this team once again, recently debuting his second signature sneakers under Curry Brand, the Fox 2.

After earning a lifetime contract from Under Armour, Warriors' Stephen Curry created his own subsidiary Curry Brand. While Steph continues to release his own signature line within Under Armour, his Curry Brand serves as another initiative to further the influence of his own voice. In October 2023, De'Aaron Fox became the first signature athlete signed to Curry Brand.

It wasn't long before Fox released his first signature sneaker as the Curry Fox 1 debuted last season. Rocking a number of imaginative colorways, it opened the door for Curry Brand to sign Heat's Davion Mitchell and South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley. Now, the pioneer of the brand is set to release his second signature model.

Under Armour Curry Fox 2

With no official confirmation from Curry Brand just yet, De'Aaron Fox was seen rocking a new teal sneaker at Spurs' Summer League, a strong indication at the upcoming model. This particular coloway is completely monochromatic in a vibrant teal, sporting several updated panels and a new reinforced midsole with added cushioning. We see a return of the patented midfoot strap, a likely theme for his signature line moving forward.

A close look reveals Steph Curry's logo along the back heel as well as “CURRY” written on the tongue. There appears to be a logo on the strap as well, but we're still awaiting clearer images for a more detailed look. As we await official word and retailer images from Curry Brand, we can expect De'Aaron Fox's second signature sneaker to drop sometime in the coming months to coincide with the start of the new NBA campaign.

