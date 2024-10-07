DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA preseason on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kyrie Irving will not play in the game, but he was a subject of discussion while Mavs guard Quentin Grimes spoke with reporters after the team's morning shoot-around.

“Kai (Irving), kind of a really underrated defender honestly,” Grimes said. “I played against him in Brooklyn and everything.”

So what makes Irving a good defender?

“I mean… Usually good offensive players are pretty underrated defenders,” Grimes said. “So I remember in Brooklyn he was always like, really good with his hands, get his hands on a lot of balls… Get out in transition and get buckets. Kyrie, when I was in Brooklyn, I felt like he was always an underrated defender in my opinion.”

As mentioned earlier in the article, the Mavs are playing the Grizzlies on Monday night. That means Marcus Smart is in Dallas. Smart, an elite defender, spoke with ClutchPoints about Kyrie Irving's defensive ability as well.

“Being in the league as long as I have, playing against Kai and playing with him, he is underrated (defensively),” Smart told ClutchPoints. “I think his scoring prowess is such at an all-time high that nobody really cares if Kyrie plays defense as much or nobody is really paying attention to his defense. He doesn't get paid to come out here and play defense, he gets paid to come out here and put the ball through the hoop… He is a player where he does go under the radar defensively because nobody is expecting him to do it.

“I've seen Kyrie, playing against him and watching him, I've seen Kyrie sit down and lock up on somebody, too, when the game is on the line for sure.”

Kyrie Irving looking to play crucial role for Mavericks defense

The Mavs' offense is expected to be a lethal scoring unit. The defense, though, has more uncertainty.

Dallas is confident nonetheless. Perhaps Irving will play a crucial role for the defensive unit. Grimes believes the overall defense is “scary underrated.”

“I feel like this team defensively… We are scary underrated,” Grimes said.

The Mavericks could use big defensive seasons from centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. Both will be looked upon as potential defensive anchors given their rim-protecting prowess. Klay Thompson is still a respectable defender, while players such as Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes should be able to help on the defensive end of the floor as well.

The Mavericks are confident in their defense.