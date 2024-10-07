DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will host the Memphis Grizzlies in their preseason opener on Monday night. However, Dallas will be without a number of impactful players. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are among the players who will not see any action on Monday evening. PJ Washington, Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, Brandon Williams and Kessler Edwards also will not play in the game.

So why are these players not playing in the preseason opener?

Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson out for rest

The Mavs announced that Irving and Thompson will not play due to “rest.” Many teams don't place their stars in the lineup early in the preseason, and that seems to be the case here.

Mavericks fans are excited to see Thompson make his debut with the team. In fact, Thompson even received “we want Klay” chants from fans during the Mavericks' Fan Jam on Sunday.

However, fans will have to wait to see Thompson, as well as Irving, play in the preseason until at least Thursday.

Luka Doncic among Mavericks dealing with injuries

The Mavs also shared a number of injury updates on Monday. Luka Doncic is battling a left calf contusion so he won't play on Monday. Doncic suffered the injury before training camp and he was not expected to play in the preseason opener.

PJ Washington is dealing with left hip tightness. Washington's absence means that four starters will not play in the game.

Dante Exum suffered a potentially serious wrist injury during training camp. His injury timeline is uncertain the moment.

Maxi Kleber (left ankle sprain), Brandon Williams (right calf strain) and Kessler Edwards (left ankle sprain) are also dealing with injuries. The Mavericks injuries will be worth closely monitoring ahead of the regular season. Dallas will proceed with caution as the preseason continues.