The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz on Thursday by a final score of 113-97. Luka Doncic and Daniel Gafford both enjoyed big games, but it was Kyrie Irving's alley-oop with Doncic that stole headlines.
LUKA DONCIC TO KYRIE IRVING FOR THE ALLEY OOP JAM 😲pic.twitter.com/0wd9BrnCEE
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 22, 2024
Kyrie is not exactly known for his alley-oop finishes, but there's no denying the fact that his dunk on Thursday was incredibly impressive. Irving addressed the moment while speaking to reporters following the Mavs' victory.
Kyrie Irving on his alley-oop finish tonight:
“Guess who’s laughing now.” 😂 #Mavericks #MFFL pic.twitter.com/CNv1w9wm3U
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) March 22, 2024
“Some of my teammates were laughing at me a few weeks ago when I told them ‘throw me a lob,'” Irving said. “Guess who's laughing now.”
