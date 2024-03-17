On Sunday afternoon, Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving hit one of the most impressive game winners you will ever see to lift his team over the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets. The Mavericks were actually trailing late in this one before Luka Doncic hit a three-pointer with under a minute left to tie things up, and then after the Nuggets missed a shot on the other end, Irving hit a wild one-hand hook shot–with his left hand, no less–over the outstretched arms of Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic that found the bottom of the net and gave Dallas the win.
After the heroics, other NBA stars took to their various accounts on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express their admiration of one of the most purely talented players to ever step on the basketball court.
One of those players was another All-Time great player of his generation, Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, who had an electric performance of his own on Sunday.
Kyrie the most skilled mf ever bra…
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 17, 2024
Meanwhile, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young noted that the degree of difficulty on the shot was compounded by that fact that Kyrie Irving was forced to switch the ball to his left hand on his way up.
Kai with the Left! Crazzy finish!!
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2024
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was also left in awe.
Kyrie that is sooooooo tough
— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) March 17, 2024
Overall, the play was a reminder of the insane amount of talent that Irving possesses. When it's all said and done, the Mavericks star might just go down as the best finisher in NBA history.