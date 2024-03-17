The Dallas Mavericks are currently fighting for playoff positioning in the Western Conference standings. They're currently neck and neck with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed and avoiding a play-in game. They needed a win on Sunday and Kyrie Irving delivered with a crazy game-winner. Following the shot, Mavericks star Luka Doncic dropped to the floor in joy before rushing to celebrate with his teammates as per MavsMuse.
Luka’s reaction to Kyrie’s absurd buzzer beater 😭😭😭
pic.twitter.com/Xxc0vi3Xtf
— MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) March 17, 2024
Kyrie Irving's game-winner essentially pulled the Mavericks to a tie percentage-wise with the Kings. Irving finished the game with 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. It was a massive win against a Denver Nuggets team that the Mavericks could see in the playoffs at some point should they make the postseason.
It's been a shaky season for the Mavericks who are only 5-5 in their last ten games. While they pulled to a tie with the Kings in the standings, they're essentially tied as well with the No. 8 Phoenix Suns.
Luka Doncic has been the Mavericks leading scorer this season and he's also leading the league in scoring at 34.3 points per game. He's also been averaging 9.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Irving is in his first full season with the Mavericks after arriving at the trade deadline last season. He's been averaging 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 90.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.