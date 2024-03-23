Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is getting his accolades after making a game-winning basket against the Denver Nuggets. NBA player Patrick Beverley is praising Irving after his circus shot lifted Dallas over Denver in a recent game.
" Just the fact that he took it for a game-winner makes it even insane."
“The shot is tough, but that's the only opening he had, he had to go to that,” Beverley said. “Just the fact that he took that for the game winner makes it even insane!”
KYRIE'S SHOT
Irving took an inbound pass in the closing seconds of a game against the Nuggets, and hoisted up a shot against his body as time ran out. It almost looked like a sky-hook, that fans would remember watching from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Irving's shot landed right in the basket, and it sealed the victory for Dallas. It spurred a three-game winning streak for the Mavericks over the past week.
Irving is having another strong season in the NBA for the Mavericks, averaging 25 points a game. He's shooting 49 percent from the floor, while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists per contest. The Mavericks are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings, with a 41-29 record. The team has won three games in a row, and seven of their last ten games. Irving's play is a large reason why.
Patrick Beverley will probably agree with that assessment. Beverley certainly knows what he is talking about, as a veteran of the league. The Milwaukee Bucks' guard was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team in 2017. He's averaging six points a game this season, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers this year before being traded to Milwaukee midseason.
DALLAS' SEASON WITH KYRIE
Irving's play has perhaps been overshadowed this season by Luka Doncic, who leads the team in nearly all of its major statistical categories. Doncic leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. But Irving is not far behind him. The guard is second in scoring on the team, while also coming up second on the squad in assists.
The point guard has been a consistent part of the offense on every team he's ever been on. Irving has averaged at least 25 points a game going back to the 2018-19 season, when he was with the Boston Celtics. He's spent more than a decade in the league, winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Irving played his college basketball at Duke, and was taken as the first pick by Cleveland in the 2011 NBA Draft. He is an 8 time NBA All-Star, and was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2012.
The Mavericks next play the Utah Jazz on Monday, going for their fourth win in a row. The game tips off at 9:00 Eastern. Utah is 29-41 on the season.