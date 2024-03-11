Patrick Beverley may not be putting up gaudy numbers, but his impact on the Milwaukee Bucks cannot be understated. Just ask Damian Lillard.
Lillard, just like Giannis Antetokounmpo who called Beverley “my a-hole,” was full of compliments for Beverley following their showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers. Pat Bev used to play for the Clips, but on Sunday, he's on the other side of the court once again.
Beverley finished with just five points along with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block, but he was a pest on defense all night long, playing his usual style of basketball featuring pure hustle and those mind games to get to his opponents.
Dame Time shared that any opponent would hate to go up against a player like Beverley, but as a teammate? Now that's a different conversation.
“As an opponent, you hate him when you're playing against him, but on your team, you'd probably love to have someone like that. He brings edge to the team… You gotta have some type of belief, toughness, edge. He brings that to our team and we didn't have a lot of that,” Lillard said of his Bucks teammate, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.
When the Bucks traded for Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the trade deadline, they knew what they were getting: a defensive guard who's willing to be physical and do the dirty work, whatever it takes to win. As Damian Lillard mentioned, Pat Bev gives Milwaukee that “dog” and “tough” attitude, something they really needed.
Clearly, the decision is paying off.