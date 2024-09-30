DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving provided an injury update on his hand during the team's Media Day on Monday. Irving suffered a broken hand during the offseason, but he explained how the injury ended up being a blessing in disguise.

“My hand is a lot better,” Irving said. “Unfortunate circumstances but also I think it was much needed in terms of just how to slow down after a long season like we had. I was playing three days after we lost in the Finals. I didn't know how to transition out of that competitive space. It's been a minute since I've been able to be at that top level. And it hurt a lot, it was disappointing. All I knew at the time was go to the gym and get some more work in. I think breaking my hand gave me much needed rest time. Took me about eight weeks to heal from that.”

Irving later confirmed that his “hand is doing well.”

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the NBA. Irving is on track for another big season as long as he is able to stay healthy. Kyrie revealed the “key to longevity” on Monday as well.

“The difference between when I was 19, 20… attacking the rim versus now is just outside of injuries, it's just when you're going up there with guys that are 7'2″, 7,3″ or 6'10” with a lot of athleticism, you got to take some hits. You just have to learn how to fall as well. And to all the young kids out there, or even some of my peers, just learning how to fall is also the key to longevity.”

Kyrie Irving's 2024-25 outlook

Again, if Irving can stay healthy he will likely have an impressive season. The Mavericks' Klay Thompson addition will help to space the floor, giving more room for Irving and Luka Doncic to operate.

Irving, 32, will probably draw All-Star consideration. He will receive no shortage of attention while playing for a team with championship aspirations. At the moment, Irving is focused on preparing for the start of the new season.