DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks held their Media Day on Monday. One of the most discussed topics was the Mavs' offseason addition of Klay Thompson. Luka Doncic revealed his initial reaction to Thompson joining the Mavs.

Expand Tweet

“Unbelievable,” Doncic said. “I mean, he's a four-time champion, he's an amazing player. I was very excited that he signed with us, I can't wait to play with him.”

Thompson brings both veteran and championship experience to the Mavs. Dallas was defeated in five games by the Boston Celtics in the 2023-24 NBA Finals. They are looking to take the next step forward and win a championship this year. Adding Thompson should help in that regard.

Doncic knows that the Mavericks adding Thompson is going to help matters.

Expand Tweet

“I mean, you basically can't help off him,” Doncic said. “When me and Kai (Kyrie Irving), when we have the ball, you basically can't help from Klay because if you leave him wide open he's going to make it. I think the spacing is going to be crucial for us.”

Klay Thompson is perfect fit for Mavericks

The Mavericks needed a reliable three-point shooter and Thompson is the perfect fit. He is one of the best long-range shooters of all-time. As mentioned, his NBA Finals experience will prove to be of the utmost importance for a Mavericks team hungry for a championship.

Expand Tweet

“I think my game complements this roster very well,” Thompson said on Monday, “especially from a perimeter scoring aspect… I'll help space the floor for guys like Luka and Kyrie to do their thing. And just being here this week and playing with our team, building chemistry with our big guys and our guards… That's why I was here in the first place because I saw how close they were to winning a championship.”

The Mavericks will begin training camp on Tuesday. It will be an especially important training camp as players such as Thompson, Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall adjust to their new team.